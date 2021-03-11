Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $98.16.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. FMR LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,060,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,060,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

