Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

In other news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

