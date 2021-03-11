Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Calavo Growers updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.50. 1,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

