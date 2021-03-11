Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report $632.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.00 million and the lowest is $562.50 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $442.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $3,602,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $27,225,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter.

ELY stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $30.72. 72,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,505. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

