Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading 11.5% Higher

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s share price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.38. 222,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 382,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Calyxt by 788.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calyxt by 523.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

