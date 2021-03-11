Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

CPB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

