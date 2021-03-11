Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.15

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$54.15 and last traded at C$53.96, with a volume of 262832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAR.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.53.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:CAR.UN)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

