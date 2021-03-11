Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $43,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,001,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.85. 34,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.92. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.