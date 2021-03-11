Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of General American Investors worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.26.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.