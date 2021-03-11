Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,299,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,807 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

