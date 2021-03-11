Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

