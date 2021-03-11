Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Announces Earnings Results

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

