Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

