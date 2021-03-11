Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 159,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 32,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

