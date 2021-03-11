Capital One Financial Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NYSE SITC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,057,022.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 889,412 shares of company stock worth $9,166,662. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

