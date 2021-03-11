Capital One Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.7% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $35,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 862,331 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10.

