Capital One Financial Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 20,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $5.58 on Tuesday, hitting $264.61. The stock had a trading volume of 125,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.38. The stock has a market cap of $284.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.13.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.