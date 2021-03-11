Capital One Financial Corp Has $678,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,981,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,677. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.