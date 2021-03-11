Capital One Financial Corp Purchases 40,897 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.31. 1,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,618. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95.

