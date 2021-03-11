Capital One Financial Corp Sells 255 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,522,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

LHX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,204. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.