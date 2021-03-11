Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.09

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 5814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3,391.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 364,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

