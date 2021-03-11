Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.11

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 15196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 536,267 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

