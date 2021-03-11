Cardstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.05 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Cardstack has a total market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $292,078.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.55 or 0.00713931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00066441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Cardstack

CARD is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

