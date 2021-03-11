CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

