CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $850.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $23.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

