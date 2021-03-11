Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Holdings Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Carpenter Technology worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 345.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $45.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

