Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TAST stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 11,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,221,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

