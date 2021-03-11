Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Trading 6.8% Higher

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.26. 845,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 394,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $378.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

