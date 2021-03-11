Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $204.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average of $185.24. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

