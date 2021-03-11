CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Up 8.4%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 272,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 488,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The stock has a market cap of $293.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

