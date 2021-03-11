CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Trading Up 8.4%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 272,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 488,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $293.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

