Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.05. Approximately 2,966,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,090,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

