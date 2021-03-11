Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

