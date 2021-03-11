Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CSTL traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,132. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,921 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.