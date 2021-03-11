Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.09. 343,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 558,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.