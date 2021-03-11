Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Denise C. Johnson Sells 80,695 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

