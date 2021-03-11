Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,789 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,294. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

