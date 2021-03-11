CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $144,083.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00700995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00036158 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

