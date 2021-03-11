CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 9%

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) were up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 615,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,238,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $807.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

