Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 31.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 41.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $147.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

