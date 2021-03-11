Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.61

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.61 and last traded at $148.93, with a volume of 3819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

