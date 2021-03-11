Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Trading 12.5% Higher

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.24. 369,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 211,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

