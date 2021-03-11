Celo Dollar Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $41.65 million and $51,271.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00051957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00708351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 41,541,852 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

