Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.01. 1,031,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,426,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 853.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 5,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celsius by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $12,569,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

