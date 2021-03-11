Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

CVE traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.29. 1,272,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,262,328. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

