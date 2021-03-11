Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.50

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 32239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a market cap of £50.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Centaur Media Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

