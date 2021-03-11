Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Buy”

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

CDEV stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

