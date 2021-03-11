Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sheryl Pressler Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Sheryl Pressler sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$15,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at C$593,577.60.

Sheryl Pressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Sheryl Pressler sold 1,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

TSE CG opened at C$12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.59.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

