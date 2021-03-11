Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.48

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 1909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $21,489,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

