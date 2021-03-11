Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 271,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 168.3% during the third quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.